Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.73. Approximately 604,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 798,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.