Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Up 1.1%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.34 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.05). Approximately 207,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.20 ($2.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £788.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3,975.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.09.

In other Baltic Classifieds Group news, insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($556,861.77). 46.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

