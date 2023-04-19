Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,124,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 1,305,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.41) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Articles

