Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,899 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 133,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 195,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

