Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Bank of America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 213,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 32,803,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,588,887. The firm has a market cap of $238.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

