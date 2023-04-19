Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 13,078,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,340,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

