Bank of America Upgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Buy

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group boosted their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.60. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AZEK by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

