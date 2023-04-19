Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banyan Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Banyan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.95.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

