Barclays Cuts Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 285

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
