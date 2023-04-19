Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,992 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 74,742 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 3,480,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,822,633. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

