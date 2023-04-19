BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.22

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.22 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 149.80 ($1.85). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 149.80 ($1.85), with a volume of 884,866 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 885.88 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.01.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

