Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $271.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

