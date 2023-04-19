Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $359,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Belite Bio Company Profile

Shares of BLTE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

