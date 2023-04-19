Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $31.88. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4,371 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
