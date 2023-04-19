Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $31.88. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4,371 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.