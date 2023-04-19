Bend DAO (BEND) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $108.34 million and approximately $803,656.54 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

