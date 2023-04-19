Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 491,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 318.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 78,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.