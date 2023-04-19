Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Berry Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 538,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $607.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. Berry’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

