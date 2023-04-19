Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 171.27% and a negative return on equity of 741.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at $359,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,379,189 shares in the company, valued at $51,151,764.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at $359,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,366 shares of company stock worth $43,859. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.