Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Biodesix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 171.27% and a negative return on equity of 741.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Biodesix
Institutional Trading of Biodesix
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
