BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $12,865,815. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of BMRN opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
