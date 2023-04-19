Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $1.62. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 67,911 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

