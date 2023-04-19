Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 25.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Shane Torchiana bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,769,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,036.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shane Torchiana bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,769,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,036.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Vanderzanden bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,633,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,306.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,520,094 shares of company stock valued at $197,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

BRDS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 6,499,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,493,792. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 134.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

