BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,357 SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

