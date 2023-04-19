BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $502,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

