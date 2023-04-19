BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCPC. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

