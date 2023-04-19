Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 2.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

