Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BX traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
