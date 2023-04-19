Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BSL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.