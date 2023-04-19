Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BSL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
