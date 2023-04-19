Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 6,980,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

