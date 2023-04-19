BMO Capital Markets Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,225.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,116.67.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH stock traded up C$18.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$929.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$900.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$807.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The firm has a market cap of C$20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$956.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 107.99022 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

