BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 194,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,010. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

