BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 847.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 440,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 366,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.58. The stock had a trading volume of 64,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $261.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.