BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

