BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.53. 939,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,333. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,791. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

