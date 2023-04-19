BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

