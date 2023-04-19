Bondly Trading Up 0% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Bondly has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $102,002.57 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

