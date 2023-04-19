Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.10

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.10 and traded as high as C$7.29. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 62,032 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

