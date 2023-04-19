Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.66. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.55.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

