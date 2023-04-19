Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $60.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

NYSE:BSX opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

