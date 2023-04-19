BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 570

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 570 ($7.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.
BP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 500 ($6.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 590 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 637.71 ($7.89).
Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 544.50 ($6.74). 33,195,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 532.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 494.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,445.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
