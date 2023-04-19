bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. bpost NV/SA has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

