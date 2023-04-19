Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,916. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.19%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

