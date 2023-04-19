Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 6.2 %
Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,916. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.