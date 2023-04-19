BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 5.1%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 253,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 594,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

BRC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at BRC

Institutional Trading of BRC

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

