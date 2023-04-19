Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 3,148 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

