Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,602.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 996,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 975,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,732,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

