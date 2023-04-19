Breakwater Capital Group Invests $270,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,243,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,508,000 after purchasing an additional 405,351 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

