Breakwater Capital Group Makes New $293,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,594,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.