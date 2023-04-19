Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

LYG opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

