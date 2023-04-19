Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 5.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 3,699,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,906,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.20. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 195.41%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $45,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $45,669.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 574,032 shares of company stock worth $229,613. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

