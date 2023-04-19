Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 5.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 3,699,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,906,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.20. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 195.41%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.