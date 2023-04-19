BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $735.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.