Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $630.75. 470,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,635. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.66 and its 200-day moving average is $556.63.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.